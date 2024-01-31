Clorox hires extra security to protect Oakland employees from crime

Another high-profile Oakland company is taking unprecedented measures to protect its employees from crime.

Clorox, located at 12th Street and Broadway, is now hiring extra uniformed security guards to escort employees to and from BART, parking garages, restaurants and coffee shops.

The company, which has been based in Oakland for 110 years, says the safety of its employees is its highest priority.

Kaiser, Oakland's largest private employer, recently advised its workers to eat lunch and take breaks inside.

Blue Shield is paying for rideshares for its Oakland employees along with parking and private security.