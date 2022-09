Crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire in a vacant building in Pittsburg, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The flames began on the 290 block of Harbor Street and people are advised to avoid the area to allow firefighters to continue working.

Con Fire is on-scene a second alarm fire in a vacant commercial building in the 2900 block of Harbor Street in Pittsburg. Please avoid the area to allow firefighters unimpeded access to the incident. #harboric pic.twitter.com/lAobvaj7CP — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 27, 2022