East Bay Schools Deal With Heating Problems Amid Winter Storm

﻿Winter weather has definitely arrived in the Bay Area, forcing everyone to bundle up and crank up their heater.

But some Bay Area schoolchildren have had to rely on their sweaters and jackets to stay warm.

Problems with the HVAC system at Holbrook Language Academy in Concord have left several classrooms without heat.

"It was really cold. We had to wear jackets inside," said 5-year-old Ryder Peralta.

The kindergartener described how cold it’s been inside his classroom as ongoing issues have left several classrooms without central heat.

The Mount Diablo School District said it all stems from a PG&E issue earlier in the year that left classrooms without air conditioning.

The district said the repairs have taken longer than expected in part because of a manufacturing shortage of needed parts.

In a statement, it said, "The students' comfort level is our highest priority ... Due to manufacturing shortages that continue because of COVID, it has taken longer than anticipated to receive the parts necessary to make the repairs.”

They’ve put in space heaters to the impacted classrooms in the meantime.

"My concern is she’s in cold conditions during the school day so she’s been actually telling me she’s cold. But they found a solution in the meantime. little heaters to portable heaters for the classrooms,” said mother Nicole Blade.

She said she's now making sure she bundles up her 5-year-old daughter Lola and she’s sending her to school with a blanket.

Parents said they’re disappointed the school didn’t notify them sooner about the situation. They hope a permanent fix happens soon.

"As a mom, I hope the heater comes back as soon as possible. Kids get sick and little ones are very fragile to cold and the weather,” said Nancy Becerra.

The Mount Diablo School District said the heaters should be repaired next week.

In the meantime additional space heaters were brought in Wednesday.