Contra Costa College Assistant Football Coach Killed

A Contra Costa College assistant football coach was found unresponsive in West Oakland Thursday afternoon and died at the scene despite efforts of emergency personnel to save him, Oakland police said.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office would not confirm the victim's identity Saturday, but those close to the Contra Costa College Comets football program said Saturday afternoon that the victim was DeAndre Green, 34, an assistant football coach at the San Pablo community college.

"We lost a Contra Costa family member and our hearts break!" according to a tweet Saturday afternoon from the CCC football team. "Coach Green was a young coach that's made an impact on his community with all the phenomenal work he's done. We love and appreciate you, Dre!"

👑DeAndre Green👑

We lost a Contra Costa family member and our hearts break! Coach Green was a young coach that’s made an impact on his community with all the phenomenal work he’s done.

WE LOVE & APPRECIATE YOU DRE!

Long Live Coach DG 🙏🏿#BayAreaLegend #RIPDreGreen #Comet4ever pic.twitter.com/oXO8b3r9Pz — Contra Costa College Comet Football (@CCC_CometFB) March 7, 2020

Police were called to the reported shooting in the 1700 block of 14th Street shortly after 3 p.m., a spokeswoman said.

Green was a graduate of DeAnza High School in Richmond, and later attended (and played football for) Montana State University in Bozeman, MT.

He had been with the CCC football program since 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Police said the case is an active homicide investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the department at (510) 238-3821.