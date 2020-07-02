Contra Costa Country Cracks Down on Illegal Fireworks

All over the Bay Area, the skyline is filled with illegal fireworks and this year, the shows have been happening in various neighborhoods weeks before the 4th of July.

“They come with pretty big bangs,” saidPittsburg resident Ray Shrestha. “I don’t have the decibels to measure but they’re pretty loud.”

Loud and dangerous, especially now that we are fast approaching a dangerous fire season.

“Those fireworks, no matter how innocuous they may seem, is a chance to start a devastating deadly property destroying wildfire,” said Steve Hill from Contra Costa Fire Protection.

Bay Area law enforcement agencies are cracking down on fireworks. Alameda County posted pictures of over 500 pounds seized so far.

“Every huge disastrous deadly wildfire started out as a small fire,” said Hill. “Our mission is to keep the small fires small.”

Fire officials say if history repeats itself, they will be battling 50 or more vegetation fires starting Friday through Sunday.

If that happens it will be a challenge they are preparing for.