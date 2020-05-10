Contra Costa County Man Held on Suspicion of Killing His 90-Year-Old Grandmother

A 90-year-old woman is dead and her 42-year-old grandson in jail Sunday night as the suspect in her killing, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department said.

Sean Johnson was booked Sunday morning into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of homicide in the killing, Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said Sunday night in a statement.

Deputies were called about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the 700 block of Pebble Drive in El Sobrante. There, they found the 90-year-old woman in a bedroom with traumatic injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not released Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.