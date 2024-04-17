Contra Costa County schools respond to bomb threats

Multiple Contra Costa County school districts were on high alert Wednesday in response to bomb threats that called for the release of Russian prisoners.

In a letter home to families, Erik Faulkner, assistant superintendent with the Liberty Union High School District -- which includes high schools in Brentwood and Oakley -- reported the threat had been distributed to schools across the state.

Locally, at least LUHSD, Brentwood Union School District, Antioch Unified School District, Pittsburg Unified School District and Mt. Diablo Unified School District alerted families after receiving threatening emails early Wednesday morning.

The letters claimed a bomb on campus would detonate at 1 p.m. unless all "Russian prisoners and captives and persons from all U.S. jails, prisons and institutions" were released.

The districts immediately notified their local police departments and worked together to verify that the threat was not credible.

"We appreciate how quickly Brentwood Police responded to this incident," said BUSD superintendent Dana Eaton. "We are all committed to the safety of our schools and community. It is unfortunate that these types of mass online threats continue to steal so many resources from schools and police departments."

Faulkner said no specific school or district was mentioned in the widely distributed message.

"I want to emphasize that the threat has been thoroughly assessed, and law enforcement agencies have determined that it is not credible," Faulkner continued. "Despite this, please be assured that the safety and security of our students, staff, and community remain our utmost priority."