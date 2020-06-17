crime

Contra Costa County Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested

By Bay City News

Sexual assault suspect in Contra Costa County.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A sexual assault suspect was arrested Wednesday morning by the East Bay Regional Park District police following at least one assault on Iron Horse Trail in or near Walnut Creek, police said.

The suspect's name has not been released by police, but police said a series of assaults have occurred on a part of the trail near the intersection of Jones Road and Treat Boulevard between March and June and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The victims were female joggers who were taking part in recreation on the trail when they were grabbed by an assailant, according to police.

Local

San Francisco 51 mins ago

Mountain Lion Spotted in East Cut Neighborhood in San Francisco

Larkspur 2 hours ago

Group Wants to Remove Francis Drake Statue, Rename Street in North Bay

The suspect arrested Wednesday turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken to jail in Contra Costa County. Police continue to investigate the batteries.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

crimeContra Costa Countyeast bay regional park district
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us