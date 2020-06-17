Contra Costa County Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested

A sexual assault suspect was arrested Wednesday morning by the East Bay Regional Park District police following at least one assault on Iron Horse Trail in or near Walnut Creek, police said.

The suspect's name has not been released by police, but police said a series of assaults have occurred on a part of the trail near the intersection of Jones Road and Treat Boulevard between March and June and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The victims were female joggers who were taking part in recreation on the trail when they were grabbed by an assailant, according to police.

The suspect arrested Wednesday turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken to jail in Contra Costa County. Police continue to investigate the batteries.