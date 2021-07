Crews are fighting a structure fire on Willow Pass Road near Waterworld in Concord, according to a 3:32 a.m. Monday tweet from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Firefighters on scene of a working fire on Willow Pass Rd. Near #Waterworld. Defensive operations, avoid the area. #WaterworldIC. pic.twitter.com/veLWRZPgfj — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 12, 2021

The post -- which included photos of what was described as defensive operations -- advised the public to avoid the area.

According to officials, the building was vacant and no injuries have been reported.

Was this building Vacant? Is anyone injured? — Shawn Murphy (@SMurphyNBC) July 12, 2021

More information will be provided when it is made available.