At least two firefighters were hurt while crews responded Tuesday to a two-alarm structure fire at a residential tower in Oakland.

The Oakland Fire Department said the blaze took place at an Oakland Housing Authority Building on 7th and Market streets. Firefighters battled the blaze on the sixth and seventh floor.

Fire officials reported multiple patients were treated at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

