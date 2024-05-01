Crime numbers down in Oakland, police data shows

New data shows crime is on the decline in Oakland.

Oakland Police Department data shows a 33% decrease in overall crime this year compared to a year ago.

Homicides are down 17%, assaults are down 7%, rapes are down 21% and burglaries are down 50%, according to the OPD numbers.

The only crime that has gone up is robberies, by 11%, the data shows.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The city attributes the drop to the joint task force operations with state authorities and crime prevention organizations implemented by OPD.