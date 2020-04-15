DA Launches Investigation Into Fatal COVID-19 Outbreak at Hayward Nursing Home

The Alameda County District Attorney’s office confirmed Wednesday that it has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal outbreak of COVID-19 at the Gateway Care and Rehab Center in Hayward that has sickened more than 65 patients and staff.

Civil rights attorney John Burris called for such a probe earlier this week. Burris represents the family of one of the 11 patients who died.

Teresa Drenick, spokeswoman for Alameda County’s District Attorney’s Office, would not specify when they launched the probe, but says it was before Burris made the demand.

“I can’t comment on the current investigation, however, I can tell you that our office long has had a unit of prosecutors and investigators who are experienced in looking into safety issues at senior living facilities,’’ she said. “It would be incorrect to call this a homicide investigation. The probe is into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy at Gateway.”

Burris welcomed the investigation into a matter he considers, at minimum, to be elder abuse.

He says prosecutors had not told his office about any investigation before he publicly called for one. “If it’s true, that their conduct contributed significantly to death of these patients, the owners should be prosecuted and the facility, at minimum, should be closed down.”