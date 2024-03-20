Cannabis industry driver, attempted robbery suspect die after Pleasant Hill shootout

A suspect who police say shot and killed a cannabis industry delivery driver in Pleasant Hill Tuesday morning has died from injuries suffered in a shootout with the victim, police announced Wednesday.

The shooting, which is being investigated as an attempted robbery turned homicide, happened just before noon on Twinbridge Circle, police said.

The victim, 63-year-old Peter Popovich of Pleasant Hill, worked in the legal cannabis industry, according to police. The company he worked for sells packaging materials for the legal distribution and sale of cannabis.

Before the shooting, Popovich had been delivering packaging materials to local cannabis distributors, police said.

Police believe two armed suspects, one of which being 21-year-old Trevon Davis of San Pablo, tried to rob an armed Popovich while he was standing near his van on Twinbridge Circle.

Several shots were fired, and both Popovich and Davis were hit multiple times, police said. They later died at the hospital.

The other suspect, who has not been identified, fled the scene and has not been arrested.

Police said Popovich had a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon, which was issued by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Pleasant Hill Police Investigations Bureau at 925-288-4630.