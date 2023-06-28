Richmond police fatally shoot person while serving search warrant

Richmond police shot and killed an armed person Wednesday while serving a search warrant at a home, the department said.

Officers were serving the search warrant at about 9 a.m. along the 1200 block of Sanderling Island when they came across the person inside the home armed with a firearm, police said.

Fearing for their safety, multiple officers opened fire, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond police and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.