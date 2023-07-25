Woman in custody after husband found fatally stabbed in Brentwood home

A woman is in custody after police in Brentwood found her husband fatally stabbed in the couple's home Tuesday morning.

Officers in the city in east Contra Costa County responded around 10:15 a.m. to a welfare check requested in the 300 block of MacArthur Way and made contact with the woman, then found the husband with several stab wounds in the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Brentwood police said.

The names of the woman in custody and the man who died are not yet being released.

No one else was believed to be home at the time, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Goold at (925) 809-7872.