Dense Fog Blanketing East Bay Interior Sunday Morning

Dense tule fog is expanding northward early Sunday morning and is expected to bring foggy conditions to Byron, Brentwood, Antioch and potentially around Concord through sunrise, according to the National Weather Service.

Visibility is expected to be one-quarter mile or less for a large swath of the inland section of the East Bay east of Livermore, Concord and Fairfield.

The advisory urged drivers to use low-beam headlines, allow for extra time to travel and to increase following distance behind other vehicles.