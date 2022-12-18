weather

Dense Fog Blanketing East Bay Interior Sunday Morning

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Dense tule fog is expanding northward early Sunday morning and is expected to bring foggy conditions to Byron, Brentwood, Antioch and potentially around Concord through sunrise, according to the National Weather Service.

Visibility is expected to be one-quarter mile or less for a large swath of the inland section of the East Bay east of Livermore, Concord and Fairfield.

The advisory urged drivers to use low-beam headlines, allow for extra time to travel and to increase following distance behind other vehicles.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

weather
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us