Derailed Train Blocking Intersections on Shellmound Street in Emeryville

By Bay City News

Emeryville Police Department

Derailed train in Emeryville.

The public is advised to avoid Shellmound Street in Emeryville due to a train derailment Sunday afternoon.

The Emeryville Police Department was notified about 1:40 p.m. of the derailment involving five cars off the tracks on the Union Pacific line.

Police say the train is blocking the rail crossings at 65th, 66th and 67th streets at Shellmound Streets and that Union Pacific and Alameda County Fire have been notified and are on scene.

No injuries have been reported and there is no estimated time for reopening Shellmound Street.

Union Pacific will investigate the cause of the derailment.

The public is advised to use alternative routes at the Powell Street overpass.

"The scene is not causing any hazards and no evacuations have been recommended as the tanker cars are empty," police said in an announcement.

