Downtown Oakland residents, visitors escape injury during gun battle

Occupants of two vehicles and others in downtown Oakland on Monday escaped injury during a gun battle near the city's police headquarters, but no arrests have been made, police said.

Gunfire started at about 12:15 p.m. Monday near Broadway and Ninth Street, which is two blocks from Oakland police headquarters on Seventh Street.

Police spokesperson Kim Armstead said burglars were trying to break into a vehicle parked in the 400 block of 10th Street when a person nearby started shooting at them.

The burglars stopped what they were doing and got into a vehicle, as did the shooter. The shooter followed the burglars, and a gun battle began between them.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Armstead said the gun battle occurred in the 400 block of 10th Street, at Clay and 10th streets, in the 400 block of 12th Street and in the 1100 block of Franklin Street.

Two occupied vehicles were struck by bullets. One was struck once and the other possibly twice, Armstead said. Neither was the suspects' vehicles, she said.