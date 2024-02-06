San Ramon

East Bay teenage trio honored for nonprofit Plate to People

By NBC Bay Area staff

Three East Bay students have been working to make a change in their community, one plate at a time. The teens not only are changing their community, but they also are a true example of resilience.

Vedant Kathrani and brothers Robi and Noor Tozulahmad, all juniors at San Ramon's Dougherty Valley High School, are the co-founders of the nonprofit Plate to People and were recently awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Humanitarian Award by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

