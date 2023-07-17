Oakland

80-year-old man robbed at gunpoint while selling ice cream in Oakland

By Andres Brender

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 80-year-old-man that sells ice cream in the heart of the Fruitvale neighborhood in Oakland was robbed Monday by two men who, he said, were armed and it was all caught on video.

Don Juan said that he was on the 3900 block of East 18th Street around noon when two guys got out of a car with big guns.

He said the thieves stole $120. 

At his age he'd love to have a more relaxed life, but he has a son in Peru that he said lives with autism and depends for him for treatment and living expenses

Don Juan doesn’t know when he’s going to sell ice cream again, but said his family needs him. 

Oakland police are investigating the incident.

