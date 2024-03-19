Fatal crash shuts down lanes of westbound I-580 in Oakland

A fatal crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 580 closed down westbound lanes of the freeway in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person was killed in a three-vehicle collision on the I-580 connector to I-80, the CHP said.

Preliminary investigation indicated a wrong-way driver was involved in the crash, the CHP said.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert at about 4:50 a.m. reporting the left lanes bocked on westbound I-580 to I-80.