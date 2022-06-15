Fatal Crash Closes Byron Highway in Eastern Contra Costa County

The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal collision that has closed the Byron Highway in eastern Contra Costa County on Wednesday evening.
The crash was reported about 5:45 p.m. on Byron Highway just south of Camino Diablo in the unincorporated community of Byron.
The wreck sparked a blaze on the side of the road and fire crews were responding. The road was closed in both directions, according to the CHP.
No other information was immediately available.
