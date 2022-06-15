fatal crash

Fatal Crash Closes Byron Highway in Eastern Contra Costa County

By Bay City News

WEBSTILLConcordDemolish_2548063
NBC Bay Area

The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal collision that has closed the Byron Highway in eastern Contra Costa County on Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported about 5:45 p.m. on Byron Highway just south of Camino Diablo in the unincorporated community of Byron.

The wreck sparked a blaze on the side of the road and fire crews were responding. The road was closed in both directions, according to the CHP.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

fatal crashContra Costa CountyByron Highway
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us