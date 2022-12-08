Dublin

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Freeway Connector in Dublin: CHP

By Bay City News

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Dublin early Thursday on northbound Interstate 680 has closed the connecting on-ramp from westbound Interstate 580.

Officers responded to a 3:08 a.m. report of a vehicle collision with a guard rail.

A Sig-Alert was issued at 3:48 a.m. closing the connection from westbound I-580 to northbound I-680. The CHP had no estimate when the connection will reopen.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

