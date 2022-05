Contra Costa County firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in the wetlands of Bay Point, officials said.

The fire has burned approximately 20 acres, but no structures are being threatened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Con Fire units working a fire in the wetlands North of Bay Point. No structures threatened. Cal Fire helicopter is dropping water on hard to access areas of fire. #suisunic pic.twitter.com/2lBT61iEJs — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 28, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.