A home in Pittsburg was destroyed by a fire caused by illegal fireworks Monday, firefighters said.

The fire was reported on Lynbrook Drive near Los Medanos College.

The battalion chief said the flames were in the house when they arrived to fight it and that it was started by people setting off fireworks in the area.

The two people inside were able to grab their pets and make it out safely.

They fear the home is a total loss.