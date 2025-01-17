Former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao criminally indicted, reports say

Seven months after the FBI raided Former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home, reports indicate that a federal grand jury had indicted her and her longtime partner, Andre Jones.

The San Francisco Chronicle first broke the news on Thursday, and the Mercury News reported that Jones has been indicted. Both news organizations are citing sources familiar with or close to the subject.

However, the FBI has yet to confirm the reports.

Last June, the FBI raised Thao's home, taking away several boxes. That same day, agents raided the homes and businesses of multiple members of the Duong family, who own Cal Waste Solutions, an Oakland recycling contractor.

Thao and Jones have both repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. The then-mayor also stressed that she was not the target of any investigation.

She then publically criticized the FBI for the timing of the raid, noting it happened amid a growing push to recall her from office.

Thao was recalled in November.

The Chronicle and Mercury News reports have Thao's recall supporters celebrating.

"We have known for a while that we alleged that Sheng Thao is a deeply corrupt individual, and my thought is that Oakland owes us a debt of gratitude," said Seneca Scott, OUST Recall leader. Imagine if she was still the mayor of Oakland. At least now, she is no longer the mayor of Oakland. We are already well underway in picking a new leader.

However, the reports have some members of the city council concerned about potential impacts on the internal operations of city businesses.

"Shocked and disappointed but absolutely maintaining my commitment to moving us out of this mess and doing all that I can to restore the people's trust, and that is going to need a whole lot of elected officials and appointed officials on board if we are serious about making that happen," said Janani Ramachandran, an Oakland councilmember."

Last July, the city was ordered to hand over records related to city contracts with California Waste Solutions, a group called Evolutionary Homes, and documents related to Jones.

That subpoena also demanded records tied to the 2022 mayoral election.

The U.S. attorney's office and federal officials announced they will hold a press conference Friday morning to detail what they are characterizing as a "significant law enforcement action."