Police seek help locating Fremont teen missing for more than a week

Arely Curiel, 16, was last seen June 5

By Bay City News

(Fremont Police Department

A teenage girl has been missing for more than a week from Fremont, and police said Wednesday they are asking for help locating her.

Arely Curiel, 16, was last seen June 5. She is known to frequent Hayward and the Tri-City area. 

Curiel is about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about where Curiel might be is asked to call Fremont police at (510) 790-6800 and select option 3.

