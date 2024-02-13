Fremont

Sexual assault suspect detained by good Samaritans until Fremont police arrive

Police in Fremont arrested a man who allegedly grabbed a stranger on Monday and sexually assaulted her. 

A woman told police that she was walking around 9:10 p.m. in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Eggers Drive when a man approached her and pulled her to the ground. The man struck her several times before he sexually assaulted her, she said. 

Alert community members saw what was occurring and held the man down until officers could arrive, police said. 

Marvin Velasquez, 27, of Fremont, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping with intent to rape, sexual penetration with a foreign object, assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury, and battery with serious bodily injury. 

Velasquez remains in custody and will be arraigned Thursday, according to police. 

A photo of the suspect is being released in the hopes that any other alleged victims may come forward. 

Anyone with information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Blanchet at (510) 790-6900 or at blanchet@fremont.gov.

