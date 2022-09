Fremont is the latest city to try and force the brakes on sideshows. The city council introduced new rules Tuesday that would make it illegal to watch or promote the events.

It's not specifically against state law to go to a sideshow, so several cities have created similar rules to deter people from showing up to them.

Fremont city council voted unanimously to introduce the ordinance.

If it passes, city council members want to revisit the issue after six months to see if it leads to results.