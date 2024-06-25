Garbage truck fire blocks lanes of 2 freeways in Pleasant Hill

A garbage truck caught fire Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 680 in Pleasant Hill, shutting down multiple lanes on I-680 and on Highway 242, according to Contra Costa County fire officials.

Video footage from the scene shows the truck smoldering on the shoulder of the freeway, with all lanes blocked near Monument Boulevard. The fire ignited at about 9:15 a.m.

As of 12:30 p.m., fire officials said all northbound lanes of Highway 242 were closed and two northbound lanes of I-680 north of Treat Boulevard were open.

The burned out truck has a pair of air tanks on board that could explode, so first responders are keeping their distance and keeping traffic stopped, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Nearby structures and brush were threatened on the opposite side of a soundwall, fire officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Drivers headed north on I-680 south of Highway 24, can take the Highway 24 westbound transition and exit at Pleasant Hill northbound to get past the incident area and back on 680, the CHP said.