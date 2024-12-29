Gas leak in San Leandro forces evacuations for hours

Authorities on Sunday ordered temporary evacuations for the Washington and Lewelling areas of San Leandro due to a gas leak, police said.

The evacuation order was issued at around 6:35 a.m. Sunday and was lifted at about 10:45 a.m.

PG&E responded to cap and repair the leak, as well as restore gas and power outages in the area.

The evacuation area covered the residential areas west of Washington. Officers responded to the area to help with evacuation procedures.

Anyone in need of temporary shelter can head to Marina Community Center. The San Leandro senior center will also be opening for anyone in need of shelter.

