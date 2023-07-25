Watch: Goats on the loose in Pinole neighborhood

A large herd of goats took over a street and some front yards in a Pinole neighborhood after escaping from their enclosure, police said Monday.

In a video shared by the police department, dozens of goats could be seen hanging out on the street and grazing in residents' yards along the 1800 block of Shea Drive.

It's unclear how the goats got loose, but police said they helped with "re-containing" the animals.