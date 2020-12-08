Gov. Newsom Appoints 3 New Alameda County Court Judges

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced the appointment of three new Alameda County Superior Court judges.

Sharon Djemal, 51, of Berkeley, Keith Kern Fong, 58, of Oakland, and David Pereda, 42, of Oakland, were announced as the three new judges.

Djemal has been program director of the Consumer Justice Clinic since 2014 at the East Bay Community Law Center, and is replacing the retiring Wynne Carvill.

Fong has served as a U.S. District Court law clerk, senior council at a law firm, and as general counsel and chief administrative officer at Discovery Foods, among his past positions. He is replacing the retiring Judge Ronni MacLauren.

Pareda has been special counsel at the Oakland City Attorney's Office since 2018 and previously also served as an assistant U.S. Attorney and an Oakland deputy city attorney among his prior jobs. He will replace the retiring Jon Rolefson.

The appointments were among 12 made by Newsom on Tuesday, with the other nine appointments made in San Diego, Kern and Tulare counties.