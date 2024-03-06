Hayward officer injured in crash during pursuit of burglary suspects

A police officer was injured while chasing suspects fleeing a break-in at an apparent illegal marijuana grow early Wednesday in Hayward, authorities said.

Witnesses alerted police about 5:35 a.m. to armed suspects breaking into a building in the 2500 block of West Winton Road, an industrial area near the Hayward Regional Shoreline.

Police responded and spotted the suspects fleeing in a car and pursued them, according to Hayward police Officer Cassondra Fovel.

An officer lost control of his patrol SUV during the chase and went off the road in the 21000 block of Cabot Boulevard. A fire hydrant was sheared off by the police vehicle in the crash, Fovel said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The officer suffered moderate injuries, and was treated and released from care.

Police were obtaining a search warrant to search the marijuana grow.

Meanwhile, an owner of a truck parked near the suspected marijuana grow was shocked to see his vehicle riddled with bullet holes. At least one bullet casing was seen lodged inside the window panel on the driver's side.

The truck owner said police told him the damage was unrelated to their investigation.

Police have not confirmed shots were fired during the armed burglary and pursuit.

No suspects have been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.