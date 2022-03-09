Hayward

Hayward Police Seek Information for Welfare Check on Girl Reported Missing

The girl may be in the care of a parent or guardian, but other family members haven't had contact with them since December, according to police

By Bay City News

Hayward Police Department

Police in Hayward are trying to find an 8-year-old girl who may be with a parent or guardian, but hasn't been seen by other relatives since December.

Sophia Mason was reported missing on Tuesday, police said.

Sophia is known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern California.

Hayward police are asking anyone with information about Sophia's whereabouts to contact the department at 510-293-7000 so a welfare check can be done.

The case number for the investigation is 2022-013287.

