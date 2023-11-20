1 dead after double hit and run on Highway 13 in Oakland

One person was killed, and police are searching for two drivers after a double hit-and-run along Highway 13 in Oakland late Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 11 p.m., the CHP received a report that a driver in a Zipcar was involved in a crash on southbound Highway 13, south of Lincoln Avenue. The Zipcar was disabled, and the driver of other vehicle fled the scene, the CHP said.

Shortly after the initial crash, one of the Zipcar occupants exited the car and was hit by a passing vehicle, the CHP said. That driver also fled, and the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the Zipcar was not injured, the CHP said.

All lanes of the freeway were shut down for nearly two hours and reopened around 12:50 a.m., the CHP said.

The crash is under investigation, and the CHP did not have details about the two vehicles involved in the hit and run.