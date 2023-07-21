Human remains found along Alameda shoreline, police say

Human remains were found along the Alameda shoreline Thursday afternoon, prompting a death investigation, police said Friday.

At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Alameda police received a call about an object along the shoreline near the Bay Farm Island bridge, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and confirmed the object was human remains, prompting an investigation, police said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Coroner's Bureau also responded to launch a death investigation.

Anyone with information should call 510-337-8340.