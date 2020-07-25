Wall of Moms

Hundreds Join in Mostly Peaceful Protest in Oakland Saturday

By Bay City News and Mandela Linder

A person holds up a placard that reads, 'Black lives matter'
SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of protesters participated in a mostly peaceful march through the streets of downtown Oakland Saturday evening to show support for the ongoing protest continuing in Portland since George Floyd's death nearly two months ago.

The event began at 7:30 p.m. at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza at 14th Street and Broadway in Oakland, according to organizers which included the Wall of Moms Bay Area, Refuse Fascism Bay Area and Vigil for Democracy.

The Wall of Moms group encouraged participants to wear yellow and bring sunflowers. All participants were told to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Live video showing hundreds of marchers was posted on the moms group Facebook page.

"Reject secret federal police in our cities, and celebrate our right to gather peacefully and protest," the moms group Facebook page states.

Portland has seen nearly two months of protests since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Federal officers were sent to Portland by President Donald Trump to protect federal property in the city, but their presence has escalated tensions and drawn several other groups to the protests.

Wall of Moms groups formed in recent weeks after Trump announced he was sending federal troops to Democratic-led cities.

Despite reports of the protest being mostly peaceful, Oakland Police tweeted around 9:30 p.m. that the police station had been vandalize with spray paint and broken windows, and that some people had pointed lasers at officers. The department asked that organizers keep protests peaceful, tagging Wall of Moms in the post.

