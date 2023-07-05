Illegal sideshow takes over streets of Antioch

An illegal sideshow took over the streets of Antioch late Tuesday and at one point blocked a Contra Costa fire station from responding to a call, a fire official told NBC Bay Area.

A large crowd of people gathered last night in the area of Lone Tree Way and Blue Rock Drive, watching cars burn rubber and spin out in a very dangerous and illegal sideshow.

A Contra Costa fire official told NBC Bay Area the event lasted for about an hour and 20 minutes until Antioch police responded and broke it up.

Participants also set off illegal fireworks during the sideshow, at one point igniting debris in the middle of the road.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Fire crews from nearby Station 82 responded to mutliple calls during the night but had to find an alternate route to respond to one call because the sideshow was blocking their normal route.

"Lone Tree is one of the main thoroughfares within our jurisdiction, and Station 82 is directly up the street," Contra Costa fire's Deputy Chief Brian Helmick said. "They could not access Lone Tree and had to find alternative means to get to the fires … because of the sideshow."

ConFire said it responded to 52 fires Tuesday, 50 of which were fireworks related.

Police did not immediately provide any information about arrests or citations related to the sideshow.