Firefighters from the Livermore-Pleasanton and Alameda County fire departments are fighting a "large fire" Sunday night at a commercial building in a light-industrial park on Livermore's east side, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

The fire at a structure in the 6800 block of Brisa Street, was first called in about 9:20 p.m. Sunday. That is about halfway between South Vasco Road and Greenville Road and south of Interstate Highway 580.

No other information is immediately available.