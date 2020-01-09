Las Lomas High Student With Loaded Handgun on Campus Arrested: Police

A Las Lomas High School student was arrested after being found with a loaded handgun on campus, Walnut Creek police said.

The Walnut Creek Police Department at 11:13 a.m. Thursday received a report of a student with a concealed gun at the school. A school resource officer on campus quickly detained the student.

Police said the student's backpack was searched and a loaded hangun was found inside. Officers then placed the campus on lock down as a precaution until police cleared the school.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.