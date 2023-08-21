Richmond

Richmond spa likely source of Legionnaires' disease, health officials say

Multiple customers infected, including two who have died, health officials say

By NBC Bay Area staff

Lab testing results show water and swab samples collected from a Richmond spa featured high levels of legionella bacteria.

The results announced Monday by Contra Costa Health indicate Zen Day Spa is the likely source of Legionnaires' disease among several customers, officials said. The spa has been under investigation since Aug. 4 after two people who visited died from the disease.

Contra Costa Health has contacted more than 30 recent customers of Zen Day Spa as part of its investigation.

Health officials said as of Monday, two other people who visited the spa had lab-confirmed Legionnaires' disease and two more are suspected to be infected after visiting the businesses. These cases are in addition to the two deaths reported this month tied to the disease.

Officials in Contra Costa County are investigating two deaths from Legionnaires' disease that may be linked to a spa in Richmond. Thom Jensen reports.

Legionnaires' disease is found in natural freshwater sources such as lakes and streams and can cause a severe form of pneumonia when people breathe in contaminated water droplets, such as mist in a hot tub or via the use of hoses, health officials said.

The disease doesn't typically spread from person to person and is treatable with antibiotics. Seniors, smokers, chronic lung disease patients and other immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of Legionnaires' disease.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, fever, chills and cough.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

