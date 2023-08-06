Supervisor calls for wider investigation after Richmond spa possibly linked to Legionnaires' disease deaths

A Contra Costa County supervisor is now calling for investigations into all unpermitted spas in the area. This comes as Contra Costa County Health leaders are waiting for the results of water samples from a Richmond spa after two people died from Legionnaires’ disease.

After finding out that both victims recently used the hot tub at Richmond’s Zen Day Spa, country health officials abruptly closed the spa on San Pablo Avenue.

A third person also became infected, but has since recovered.

“The problem here at this facility was they did not have a county health permit,” said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.

The spa owners didn’t have a health permit to use a jacuzzi.

“The reason a health permit is required is to make sure that these spas are operating properly and safely,” Giola said.

Since there was no permit, Zen Day Spa was never inspected. Spas with proper permits have regular inspections.

Now, Gioia says the county wants to make sure there are no more massage parlors operating unpermitted jacuzzis, steam rooms or pools.

“We’re going to devise a strategy to look at how to investigate these types of massage parlors and spas that are out there that may not have a county health permit. Because there’s no way to know unless you go into the facility and inspect it,” he said.

Legionnaires’ disease is rarely transmitted person-to-person.

The CDC only knows of one case. But when the legionella bacteria is aerated in water like with jacuzzi jets or in steam, people can be breathe it in and become infected.

A woman, who was at a news conference outside the spa Saturday told NBC Bay Area her husband was one of the victims.

NBC Bay Area also learned from the county that same woman bought a Groupon coupon for hot tub and massage services at Zen Day Spa. The county would also like to talk to anyone who bought the Groupons and used the services or anyone who used the spa’s hot tub area since about July 22 or July 23.

“We want people to come in, who may have been at this facility in the last 14 days. Because they are the ones that are most at risk,” Gioia said.

That is especially true for anyone who has symptoms

“Such as fevers, chills, cough, trouble breathing,” said CCH Deputy Health Officer Dr. Maree Sreenivasan .

Those people may already be infected by the legionella bacteria and prompt treatment can be the difference between life and death.

Contra Costa County health officials also took water samples from the spa to test for the presence of legionella. They expect preliminary results in the next couple of days.

The spa’s owner is cooperating with the investigation.