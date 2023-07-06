Residents weigh in on possible license plate readers in Berkeley

License plate readers could soon be coming to the city of Berkeley.

Neighbors are expected to weigh in on the controversial proposal that’s already been rejected once by the Police Accountability Board.

Automated license plate readers are not a new concept in the Bay Area, but it would be a first for the city of Berkeley.

“If they do it right, I think we would have to try it out and see and then maybe have a sunset provision to renew it if it hasn’t caused a bunch of problems,” said James Mink of Berkeley.

With crime on the rise, the police department wants to install 52 automated license plate readers on major streets and intersections. The real-time alerts would be used to spot stolen cars and vehicles used in crimes or connected to missing people.

While some welcome the idea, others worry about the privacy of everyone else driving in Berkeley.

“I am concerned, and not in favor of it, in terms of sharing with other states license plate reader information,” said Traci Roberts-Camps.

“Anything that can help the police do their job better, more efficiently, and actually target the vehicles that try to commit crimes,” said Diane Thompkins of Berkeley.

The Police Accountability Board, an independent civilian-led oversight group, has already opposed the initial proposal. The board’s director, Hansel Aguilar, explains privacy, policy issues, and data retention are their top concerns.

“It is more so how do we provide the police department with the tools and put the check and balances that these technologies are not going to cause further harm to marginalized communities,” said Aguilar. “They are not going to deprive us of our civil liberties.”

Police estimate a two year trial would cost around $250,000 to start and $175,000 each year to maintain.

Berkeley police denied NBC Bay Area’s request for comment. According to their proposal, the city already had 704 stolen cars, putting them on track for a 74% increase from 2020.

Before the board gives its recommendation to council, Aguilar says they need proof the technology will make a positive impact and the community will be included in the conversation

“We want to make sure we are providing opportunity and a platform for community members to weigh in on these important decisions,” he said.

The city council is expected to consider the proposal at the end of this month.