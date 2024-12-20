Longtime Antioch dry cleaner reopens with hopes new leadership will address crime

A longtime Antioch dry cleaning business reopened Thursday after temporarily shutting down because of a spike in crime.

The Keep-U-Neat Cleaners has been burglarized and vandalized more than a dozen times over the last two years but hopes to make a comeback.

As soon as I walk in, I feel happy," said Maggie Saucedo. "I like to be here. I'd like to provide service to service to customers, and that's why I'm here every day."

Saucedo, 61, is happiest at work pressing and cleaning clothes. She's been working at the Keep U Neat Cleaners since she was 21 and bought the business from the original owner, who opened the shop in 194.

"I've worked for the original owner for a very long time, and I'm very happy to be here and provide customer service like the way he taught me and the way he was doing it," she said.

However, the laundromat has been burglarized more than a half dozen times and vandalized too many times to count. Saucedo said burglars have broken in through the front and back doorways.

It forced her to close the store, but now that Antioch has a new mayor, she's decided to give it another go.

"The fact that they have confidence in the new leadership and the changes that are going to be happening here and in Antioch is great. That's right, we ran for office, and that's why I ran for mayor," said Mayor Ron Bernal.

Mayor Bernal took the oath of office last week and said he's already hitting the ground running.

He said he's been busy recruiting a permanent police chief and more officers. He added that cleaning up neighborhoods and making them safe is a priority for residents and small businesses, which he calls the city's heartbeat.

"My hope is the customers who left when she closed down will come back, including myself, and we will be able to make sure that this business thrives and is a staple in the community in the neighborhood here," Bernal said.

Business is slowly picking up, and Saucedo is hopeful Keep-U-Neat cleaners will soon be busy again.