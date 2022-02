A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near San Leandro, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor was reported at 4:01 p.m. Sunday.

The earthquake was felt in other Bay Area communities, including Oakland and Dublin.

There were no reports of injuries and damage.

The East Bay earthquake followed an earlier and unrelated quake in Southern California.

According to USGS, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Corona in Southern California.

