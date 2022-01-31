crime

Man Found Dead in El Cerrito Library of Suspected Homicide

By Bay City News

Police line do not cross
Getty Images (File)

A man experiencing homelessness was found dead with an apparent traumatic injury in the El Cerrito Public Library on Monday.  

Officers arrived at the library, located at 6510 Stockton Ave., at approximately 2:22 p.m. after receiving a report of a possibly deceased person. Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.  

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, police said. The Contra Costa Coroner will conduct an autopsy to assist with the investigation. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Scott Cliatt by phone at (510) 215-4418 or email at scliatt@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

crimehomicideEl Cerrito
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us