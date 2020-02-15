Pittsburg

Man Found Shot to Death it Pittsburg

A 21-year-old man has been confirmed dead after a shooting in Pittsburg, police confirmed Saturday morning.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls of several shots fired near Crestview Drive and Alta Vista Circle on Friday night.

Upon arrival at the scene and despite numerous life saving attempts by Emergency Medical Services, the man did not survive.

Local

EMBARCADERO 4 hours ago

Woman Stabbed, Another One Attacked by Male Suspect at Embarcadero

coronavirus 15 hours ago

Last Direct Flight to Mainland China Takes Off From SFO

Police say it appears the victim was in a park near Alta Vista Circle when a suspect approached him and fired several shots. The suspect then ran and drove away in a car.

Investigators are asking for the public's help and anyone with information or security camera video is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Tip-Line at (925) 252-4040.

This article tagged under:

PittsburgContra Costa Countyshooting
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us