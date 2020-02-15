Man Found Shot to Death it Pittsburg

A 21-year-old man has been confirmed dead after a shooting in Pittsburg, police confirmed Saturday morning.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls of several shots fired near Crestview Drive and Alta Vista Circle on Friday night.

Upon arrival at the scene and despite numerous life saving attempts by Emergency Medical Services, the man did not survive.

Police say it appears the victim was in a park near Alta Vista Circle when a suspect approached him and fired several shots. The suspect then ran and drove away in a car.

Investigators are asking for the public's help and anyone with information or security camera video is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Tip-Line at (925) 252-4040.