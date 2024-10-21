Authorities search for teens last seen at East Bay high school homecoming dance

Authorities in the East Bay are searching for two teens who haven't been seen since Friday night's homecoming dance at San Lorenzo High School.

Michelle Olivas Sanchez, a San Lorenzo High School student, and her date, Elvis Merino, failed to meet with their respective parents as planned following the dance, officials said.

Merino, who traveled to San Lorenzo with his parents from Potter Valley in Mendocino County, and Sanchez are believed to have left the high school together at about 9 p.m. Friday, according to officials.

Sanchez, 15, is 5-foot-1 and about 108 pounds with long, straight black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress, black jacket and black shoes. She was also carrying a small pink backpack, officials said.

Merino, also 15, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 110 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a birthmark on the right side of his face. He was last seen wearing a black suit, pink vest and black shoes, according to officials.

Attempts to reach the teens by phone have been unsuccessful, officials said. Authorities searched around the school campus and at several nearby locations where the teens might have visited.

Anyone with information about the teens and their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721.

"Our hearts are with the two families, and our school district will continue to provide any assistance we can to them during this anxious time," the San Lorenzo Unified School District said in a statement.