Authorities Give ‘All Clear' in Moraga Following Lockdown Due to Police Activity

Residents were advised to "close and lock all windows and doors. Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency"

By NBC Bay Area staff

A lockdown was issued for a neighborhood in Moraga Saturday due to police activity.

In a statement, the Moraga Police Department said there was "law enforcement activity" on Birchwood Drive near Fernwood Drive.

Residents were asked to lockdown in a safe place.

"Go inside, and close and lock all windows and doors. Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency," a statement read.

The lockdown was lifted about an hour after being issued.

"The law enforcement issue on Birchwood Drive in Moraga has been resolved and it is now safe to resume normal activity," police said.

Residents should expect road closures on Birchwood Drive for about an hour, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

